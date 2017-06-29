Newsvine

Commentary: Russia investigation could be even bigger than you think | The Kansas City Star

It may be that everyone around Trump, including the president himself, acted with only the highest ethical standards and respect for the law.

But one question leading to another is why the investigation may end up uncovering a range of wrongdoing that doesn’t actually have anything to do with politics.

The political matters — potential obstruction of justice on Trump’s part, communications between Trump associates and Russia during the campaign, the full scope of the Russian project to get Trump elected — could produce evidence of wrongdoing or even crimes.

But that’s only the beginning.

