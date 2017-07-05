Trump has never had a plan for dealing with North Korea - The Washington Post

Trump's only solution to N. Korea was for China to take care of it.

The he angered China a second time:

"The last US arms sales to Taiwan, worth $1.8bn, were announced in December 2015. They included two decommissioned US navy frigates, anti-tank missiles, amphibious assault vehicles and Stinger surface-to-air missiles, and was the first sale for four years.

China objected strongly, but it did not notably set back US-China relations and military ties, which has happened after past arms sales to Taiwan (TheGuardian)"

"Instead of tweeting, there’s one immediate goal Trump could accomplish that could help address his complaints: nominate an ambassador to South Korea (HuffPost)"

Instead, trump calls China out for not following through with his expectation for them.

Meanwhile, N. Korea has its nuke trained and us.