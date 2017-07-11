Lawmakers call for US residency for terminally ill baby Charlie Gard - AOL News

My heart goes out to Charlie's family. I have devoted over a decade to Early Intervention for children with congenital or acquired disabilities.

Meanwhile, two congressmen who support the GOP repeal of healthcare to 10s of millions of American babies propose a bill for American tax-payers to provide medical treatment for a British infant.

Republican congresspersons Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Trent Franks (R-AZ) will introduce a bill to the House of Representatives this week calling for the 11-month old baby — who is on life-support in a London hospital — and his parents to be granted permanent residence in the United States.

I am not against Charlie's family accessing the support they need.

I am against the GOP who would deny their own constituents prenatal care and their constituents' babies access to healthcare. These congresspersons will throw their constituents under the bus.

Then these hypocrites Grand Stand for any baby in the world who will make them look compassionate. They are using Charlie to puff up themselves.

Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) and Trent Franks(R-AZ) both advocate repealing ACA to benefit the richest families, who already have plenty, by taking from families who cannot afford to loose their healthcare.

Both GOPs also wish to reduce access to reproductive health by defunding Planned Parenthood.

Vote the alt-right out of office 11/06/18