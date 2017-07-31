Ty Cobb is here to protect the office of the presidency from harm. Can he do it? - The Washington Post

A new lawyer took the field last week in the Russia investigations: attorney Ty Cobb, appointed by President Trump as White House special counsel. Cobb’s client is different from those of the expanding list of lawyers working on Trump administration investigations issues; indeed, his client is the presidency itself. It is his job not to defend Trump personally, but to make sure the presidency as an office is not harmed. And there are indeed many ways in which the presidency can be harmed, perhaps with long-lasting consequences.