Most of you probably stereotype me as a liberal because no one hates trump more than I do

I am more of a libertarian, just not a white, male nationalist - but an American that values all the libertarian platform stands for, but concerned about the libertarian lack of over-site for bad guys, like oligarchy, alt-right tyranny, the super-PACs, and the lack of diversity of the libertarian party.

I am a libertarian American Patriot worried about the future of our democracy.

While superficially, it seems that having the generals come in to take control of the presidency in face of trump's gigantic fail would be a relief, It raises concerns about having unelected persons controlling the executive branch.

Since trump is incapacitated, we need to impeached him: repeal and replace this president.

If Kelly is going to lead and serve the executive branch, he needs to be elected.

Americans need to think about the long-term consequences of undermining the executive branch of government by making it an office that can be gently usurped.

Even if Kelly is ethical, does a good job, means well, and we are relieved that he can control trump

He has still undermined democracy by a presidential coup

This can have devastating long-term consequences as it opens the door to someone with the opposite qualities.

America cannot tolerate a puppet president.